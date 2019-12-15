Interstate 65 closed in Warren County after person jumps from Scottsville Road bridge, ran over ‘several’ times

31 Shares

A person has been ran over along Interstate 65 in Warren County after a report of jumping from an overpass onto the roadway below.

The incident purportedly happened around 2:45 p.m., according to scanner traffic details. A person jumped from the Scottsville Road overpass and was ran over by several different vehicles in the northbound lane of travel.

Scanner traffic indicates body parts are scattered along the interstate. A Kentucky State Police trooper has indicated the body identification might have to wait until toxicology tests return due to the nature of the incident.

Police have offered a translator to interview the driver of a semi that hit the person.

The interstate is currently closed to thru traffic. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has urged motorists to detour because traffic is backed up along the roadway.

This story is developing. WCLU News will have the latest coverage of the events as our newsroom learns more.

