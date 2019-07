0 Shares

A lane closure on Interstate 65 will begin Monday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the Simpson County northbound lane between mile point 6.5 and mile point 8 will be closed for approximately 10 days. Crews will repair a drainage issue in the area.

The left lane will be closed and a barrier wall will be placed in the area. Per standard procedure, the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph.