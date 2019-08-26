Iris Jeanette Long

0 Shares

Iris Jeannette Long, 73, Cave City, passed away at her home. She was born July 16, 1946 in Cincinnati to the late James Daniel and Iris Christine Shurling Long, who were the former owners of Long’s Cave City Drug Store. Jeannette was a photographer for Sears in Bowling Green and attended the Our Lady of The Caves Catholic Church. Survivors include her brother James Stephen Long and his wife Roberta of Lexington, KY. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation was chosen. Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, is assisting the family with arrangements.