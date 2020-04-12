IRS: First stimulus support payments deposited

0 Shares

The IRS says the first economic support payments

stemming from the coronavirus outbreak have been deposited in

taxpayers’ bank accounts.

In its tweeted announcement Saturday night, the IRS didn’t say how

many taxpayers have received the payments or how much money has

been disbursed so far.

The tweet says: “We know many people are anxious to get their

payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package passed by

Congress and then signed into law last month by President Donald

Trump.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has

a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. Parents will

also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

