Isaac Ray Gosser, 79, of Temple Hill, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Edmonton March 19, 1940, to the late Bennie Gosser and Ida Mae Fields Gosser. Isaac married Betty Carol McGuire, April 11, 1959, they started their life together in Louisville Kentucky. In 1966, Isaac and Betty moved back to the Glasgow area, Isaac got a job with Tyson Bearing Company and worked there until 1973, when he became a dozer operator for Anderson Dozing. Three years later, he landed a job as a press operator at RR Donnelley’s until his retirement in 1995. Isaac was a hard worker and loved his family and his church. He was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife Betty Carol Gosser, he is survived by one son, Daniel Gosser of Bowling Green; one daughter, Vicki Wallace (Tony) of Alvaton; three grandchildren, Britton Wallace (Allison) of Louisville, Matthew Wallace (Mary Beth) of Chattanooga, TN and Dannica Gosser of Bowling Green; step grandchild, Betty Estes of Bowling Green; great grandchild, Hudson Wallace of Louisville; brother, Ralph Gosser (Wilma) of Corbin, KY; sister, Joyce Morgan of Glasgow; special nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Gosser and Ida Mae Fields Gosser; three brothers, Melvin, Cecil and Robert Gosser; one sister, Pearlie Wilson.

A private Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Gosser.

