Ishmael G. Lane, 86, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, May 27th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Ishmael was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 3, 1932, to the late Grady and Ethel Lane and raised by his grandfather, Will Ben Strode, after his mother’s illness.

Ishmael and Betty (Dyer) Lane were married January 26, 1952 at Celina, TN. They have one daughter, Diana Proffitt, and son-in-law, Jimmie Proffitt, of Tompkinsville, KY. He is also survived by three sisters, Betty Lucille Blythe, Amy Clarene Crawford, and Eva Mae Harrison, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Ishmael was a member of Rock Valley Church of Christ for the last several years. Before that he was a member of Berea Church of Christ for most of his adult life. Ishmael was a self employed appliance repair and salesman with Lane Appliance Sales and Service since 1972. Prior to that he worked in appliance repair for Ross and Chappel since about age 20. Ishmael loved all his church family, his family, and all his many customers through the years.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Thursday 4-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.