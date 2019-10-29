0 Shares

Iva Jewell Cooper, 88 of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Medical Center.

The Cumberland county native was a daughter of the late Travis D. and Hattie Rose Tweedy and wife of the late John Cooper. She was preceded in death by a son, James Dwight Anderson; a daughter, Margie Hughes; two brothers, Donald and Carlos “Buck” Tweedy and two sisters, Hazel Anderson and Estell Thrasher.

Her survivors include a daughter, Martha Lowe (Tommy); six grandchildren, Penny Keown(Mark), Lee Hughes (Kristie), Michael Hughes (Tiffany), Lorri Hughes (Michael), Tammy Lowe (Dwight), Paula Prewitt (Brandon); 16 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law, Linda Tweedy.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9-12 Saturday at the funeral home.