Iva Jewell Estes, 87, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County, March 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Cellois Davis and Daisy Mills Elmore. She had worked at KY Pants in Glasgow for several years. Jewell loved gardening in her flower bed and spending time with her grandson, Clinton. She and her daughter Tammie were very active with various fund-raising events for the local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Chapter. Mrs. Jewell was a member of the Tracy United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammie Underwood of Glasgow; one son, David Estes of Glasgow, grandson, Clinton Neal of Glasgow; half-sister, Tressie Young (Alvin) of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alva Franklin Estes, whom she married in 1948; James Elmore, the person she knew as dad; one brother, Charles Davis: two half-brothers, Larry and Leslie Elmore, and a step granddaughter, Lindsey Franklin.

A private service will be 2:00pm Monday, April 6th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

The funeral celebration for Jewell will be live streamed 2:00pm, April 6, 2020, where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Jewell Estes.

