Ivan Eugene (Gene) Crumpton, age 85, of Cave City passed away September 3, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital

Born May 14, 1934 in Frankfort, Indiana, he was a son of the later George and Catherine Glass Crumpton. Gene was an avid antique dealer and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by two daughters Kathy (Gary) Minor of Cave City and Sheryl Crumpton of Venice, Florida; two sons Randy (Belinda) Crumpton of Summer Shade and Nathan (Courtney) Crumpton of Summer Shade; five grandchildren Leslie (Josh) Morris, Lindsey (Troy) Stephens, Nicholas (April) Kidd, Cade Ray, Gunner Crumpton, Preslie Acree and Oakley Pruitt; five great grandchildren Lane Morris, Maddee, Jax, Marlee and Knox Stephens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Gary Gene Crumpton, four sisters Lucille Birge, Virginia Keeling, Gola Prickett and Geneva Short.

Services will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro. Willie Dale Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow at a later date as cremation was chosen.

Visitation will be Friday September 6, 2019 from 10:00-2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.