0 Shares

J. Howard White, age 72, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Glasgow. The Edmonson County native was born on January 11, 1948 to the late E. Eldon and Tessie Marie Vincent White. He was married to his devoted wife and best friend, Charlene White, who survives.

Mr. White was a faithful member and pastor for 28 years at Boiling Springs Church of Christ. He was also an educator at Foundation Christian Academy and Bowling Green Christian Academy. Mr. White retired from Edmonson County High School where he taught Chemistry, U.S. History and coached the Academic Team for many years. In his various roles, he had a charisma that made learning a joy. He was not only a Christian role model, but also a friend to his congregation, peers, students and former students.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Josh White (Katurah) of Cave City; one grandson, Jonathan White of Cave City; one brother-in-law, Ronnie Ward; two nephews, Jared Moore (Melissa) and Jerry Ward (Alexandria) and two nieces, Beth Gibbons (Anthony) and Tosha Hunt; several great nephews and nieces. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Hunt and one sister-in-law, Linneda Ward.

Contributions may be made to Edmonson County High School Academic Team.

Interment will be in Boiling Springs Church of Christ Cemetery.

VISITATION

5—8 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

11am– 2pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Boiling Springs Church of Christ

FUNERAL SERVICE

2pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Boiling Springs Church of Christ

Related