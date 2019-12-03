0 Shares

Jacie Breanna Smith 19 of Park City departed this life Monday, December 2, 2019. The Barren County native was born on January 14, 2000 to Christopher Lincoln Coffey ( Clacie) of Cameron and Michelle Rogers ( Chris)of Cave City.

Jacie was a childcare giver at Children’s Choice Academy and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she leaves to honor her memory, one daughter, Amara Boards- Smith; one brother, Joshua Coffey; two sisters, Danielle Rogers, Kaylin Coffey; paternal grandmother, Alice Coffey and a special aunt, Ruby Bragg and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Jacie Breanna Smith will be held at 11AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel with interment in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 and 9AM to 8PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 and 9 to 11AM Friday, December 6, 2019.

