Jack Odell Vrocher, Sr. age 65 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Hopewell, Virginia he was the son of the late Willie Ray Plaster and Mary Collins. Jack was an employee of the Metcalfe County School System. He served in the United States Army and was attending the Winfreys Chapel Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the White Cemetery. Masonic services will be held 7:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Brown Vrocher of Edmonton. Four children. Michelle (Brian) Larsen of San Jose, California. Jack (Robynn) Vrocher II of the United States Army. Alicia Caldwell of Lebanon, Kentucky and Jackie Vrocher of Edmonton. Two brothers. Robert Vrocher of Saraland, Alabama and Edward Vrocher of Florence, Mississippi. Two sisters. Dianne Tamburro of Sarasota, Florida and Alice Layfield of Mobile, Alabama. Nine grandchildren. Mercediez, Kristina, Mariah, Lillian, Melody, Zachariah, Jefferson, Jack III and Jason. Four great grandchildren. Hezekiah, Bentley, Tobias and Anastasia.