Jack Price, age 84, of Glasgow, died December 24, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 1 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Cemetery following visitation.

