Jack Thomas Corn, Jr. 63, of Austin, KY, died Thursday October 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Ohio the son of the late Jack Thomas Corn, Sr. and Carole Roberts Corn. He had worked at NEMAK Company in Glasgow, as a forklift operator. He was a member of the Bon Ayr United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Corn; two sons, Brandon Corn (Pam) of Horse Cave and Jack Thomas Corn III of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Ashley Gilbert of Whitesburg, KY; step daughter, Tara Garmon of Glasgow, KY; sister, Diane Roberts (Steve) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Kendell Gilbert, Zandon Corn, Hannah Corn, Jackson Corn and Braxton Corn; step grandchildren, Salem Garmon, Bailey Duncan and Curtis Duncan; step great grandchildren, Alexyn Rogers, Aria Rogers and Aivi Rogers.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Lee Ann Corn and a grandson, Branson Corn.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, October 16th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Beaumont Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for service at the funeral home.