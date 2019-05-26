WCLU

Jackie Dole “Flonie” Ferguson

Jackie Dole “Flonie” Ferguson, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, May 24th, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Jackie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 1, 1943, a son of the late Edna (Leamon) Ferguson and Jewell Ferguson.

He was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. He was a graduate from the THS Class of 1963. He then graduated from Campbellsville University. Jackie was retired from the Monroe County Board of Education after 27 years of service. He spent the most of his time teaching Social Studies at Monroe County Middle School.

On October 15, 1982, he married Debbie (Bledsoe) Ferguson, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Jackie is also survived by a daughter, Lisa Chapman, of Tompkinsville, KY. a son, Kelly Chapman, and wife, Heather, of Scottsville. KY; a brother, Joe Ferguson of Beech Grove, IN; seven grandchildren, Trevor Rich, Drew Carver, Brandon Chapman, Allison Chapman, Sawyer, Lillie and Holton Smith; and one great grandchild, McKenzie Rich.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Magdalene Carter, Thelma Dean Ferguson, Carrie Christine Ferguson, Carolyn Sue Ferguson; and a brother, Gene Ferguson.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 27th, with Bro. Steve James officiating.

Visitation is Sunday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Barren County Humane Society (BRAWA) or to American Diabetes Association.

