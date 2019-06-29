0 Shares

Jackie Lee Davis, 60, Burkesville, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born March 3, 1959 in Burkesville he was a son of the late Medford and Gladys Vibbert Davis. He was a truck driver in the logging industry.

Survivors include one sister, Debbie Jane (Glen) Brown, Burkesville; two brothers, Medford Wayne (Brenda) Davis, Glasgow and Cecil Joe Davis, Edmonton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by one sister, Barbara Wray.

Funeral services will be Sunday, June 30, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mud Camp Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2:00-8:00 P.M. and on Sunday June 30 after 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made for funeral expenses at the funeral home.