Jackie Lee Dyer, 59, of Gamaliel, passed away Saturday, November 30,
2019, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born on May
17, 1960, the son of Larry Royce Dyer, and the late Helen Dean (Coulter)
Dyer. Jackie married Sydney A. (Shofner) Dyer on March 31, 2004. He was
a member of the Corinth Church of Christ and a retired carpenter.
Besides his father, and wife, Jackie is survived by one son, Jessie Dean
McDonald of Bugtussle; two daughters, Casey Leigh Keene and her husband
Patrick of Bethpage, TN and Ashley McDonald of Gulf Shores Alabama; one
grandson, Liam Clyde Keene; a brother, Larry Dean Dyer and wife Lori of
Franklin; a sister, Cindy Crowe of Gamaliel; and a host of nephews and
nieces also survive.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a nephew,
Christopher Crowe.
Funeral services for Jackie Lee Dyer will be held Monday, December 2,
2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel with burial in
the Corinth Cemetery. Dale Strong will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Sunday,
December 1 at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel and will continue on
Monday morning from 7:00 a.m. until time for the service at
Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can
be made towards funeral expenses, and may be made at the funeral home.