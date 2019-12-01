0 Shares

Jackie Lee Dyer, 59, of Gamaliel, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born on May 17, 1960, the son of Larry Royce Dyer, and the late Helen Dean (Coulter) Dyer. Jackie married Sydney A. (Shofner) Dyer on March 31, 2004. He was a member of the Corinth Church of Christ and a retired carpenter. Besides his father, and wife, Jackie is survived by one son, Jessie Dean McDonald of Bugtussle; two daughters, Casey Leigh Keene and her husband Patrick of Bethpage, TN and Ashley McDonald of Gulf Shores Alabama; one grandson, Liam Clyde Keene; a brother, Larry Dean Dyer and wife Lori of Franklin; a sister, Cindy Crowe of Gamaliel; and a host of nephews and nieces also survive. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Crowe. Funeral services for Jackie Lee Dyer will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel with burial in the Corinth Cemetery. Dale Strong will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel and will continue on Monday morning from 7:00 a.m. until time for the service at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made towards funeral expenses, and may be made at the funeral home.

