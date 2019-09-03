0 Shares

Jackie Lee Johnson, 55, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Bruce and Thelma Hurd Johnson.

He is survived by three sons: Raymond “Savannah” Johnson, Derek Johnson and Jesse Johnson; two daughters: Dixie “Ben” Powers and Erin Stiltz; sixteen grandchildren and one grand daughter-in-law six great-grandchildren; three sisters Janet “Andy” Cornwall, Annette “Jim” Muncy and Pamela Seles; six nephews and two nieces. His favorite canine companion Dirt.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Johnson; one sister Lillie Crase.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be after 8:00 a.m. Thursday until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.