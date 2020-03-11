0 Shares

Jackie Maurer, 64 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on March 11, 2020 at her residence.

She was a daughter of the late Jack and Laverne Myers Choate and is preceded in death by her sister, Glenna Smith and her brother, Larry Hoffman. She was a factory worker and a member of Green Meadows United Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband, Rick Maurer; her son, Shawn Maurer; her daughter, Angie Maurer; two grandchildren, Korbin and Ellie Maurer; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Green Meadows United Baptist Church on Glasgow Road with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home.

