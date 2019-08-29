0 Shares

Jackie Neeley Branham, of Glasgow, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2019. He was born April 19, 1947 in Barren County, the son of the late Malcolm Edward Branham and Alice Faye Neeley Branham of Glasgow who survives.

Jackie was a graduate of Hiseville High School and attended Western Kentucky University graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He retired from Green Mechanical and enjoyed being with his family, farming, and his horses. He had been active with the Cross-Country Saddle Club for several years.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl Wells Branham; two sisters, Janet Branham and Joan Hudspeth; brothers-in-law, Ricky Wells, Larry Wells, and Billy Joe Groce; sisters-in-law, Gail Groce, Penny Wells and Debra Wells and several nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Jackie was preceded in death by his daughter, Larissa F. Branham and a brother-in-law, Mike Hudspeth.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at 5:00 PM and continue Saturday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Barren River or the Alzheimer’s Assn.