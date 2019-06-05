0 Shares

Jackie Smith, age 82, of Glasgow, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at NHC Nursing Facility in Glasgow. He was a son of the late Virgil and Allie Mae Smith. Jackie was preceded in death by his wife Velma Juanita Joyce Neal Smith. Jackie served his country in the Navy, and was also a member of The National Guard.

He is survived by three daughters, Tina Mosby, Teresa Edwards and her husband Shon, Tamara Burton, and one son Bradley Faulkner. Six grandchildren also survive; Brandy Mosby, Robert Burton, Robin Burton, Aspen London, Sydney Gardner, Carson Edwards: Six great-grandchildren; Zea Faulkner, Zayden Faulkner, Zane Faulkner, Lydia London, Sawyer London, and Clay Gardner also survive. One Brother Michael David Smith also survives.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.