Jacob Kyle Riggs, 27 of Munfordville passed away Saturday, Nov. 16 in Cave City as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Glasgow on April 10, 1992. He was a truck driver with Travis Miller Trucking Company. He was preceded in death by an uncle Tracy West & Grandfather Daryl West

Jacob is survived by his mother-Shannon West Oiler of Munfordville

Father-Robert Riggs & his wife Melinda of Upton

Three children-Ryan Riggs, Carson Slyfield & Makenzie Riggs

Maternal grandparents-Jack & Brenda Embery of Bonnieville

Paternal grandparents-Earline Childress of Bonnieville & Robert Riggs & wife Betty of Upton

Sister-Kaelyn Evans & hus. Jason of Munfordville

Brother-Michael Atteberry of Louisville

Several aunts & uncles

Funeral services for Jacob Kyle Riggs will be 1pm Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

