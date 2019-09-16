0 Shares

Jacqueline “Jackie” Marie (Staub) Graves, age 59, of Austin, KY passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence in Austin, KY. The New Orleans, LA native was born December 16, 1959, a daughter of the late Harold and Teresa (Gaffney) Staub. She married Joe Graves on August 6, 1983, in New Orleans, LA. She was of Catholic faith.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Fountain Run Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy England officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, 4-8 P.M., and Wednesday, 8:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Joe Graves; daughter, Rachel Graves, both of Austin, KY, brother, Harold Staub, and wife, Jamie, of New Orleans, LA; sisters, Teresa Meeuwenberg, and husband Jim, of New Orleans, LA., Maureen Edie, of Birmingham, AL; two sisters-in-law, Becky Hurt, and husband, O.J., of Fountain Run, KY., and Katie McMurtrey, of Glasgow, KY; and a good family friend, Ricky Wyatt

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Peggy Chapotel and Harriett Cousins.

Donations suggested to the charity of your choice.