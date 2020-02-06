0 Shares

James Allen “Jimmy” Davis, age 79 of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Marrowbone, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Jimmy was born on October 17, 1940 in Cumberland County, KY to the late James Christopher Davis and Bernice Allen Davis. He was a former Research Scientist/Chemist for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company retiring after 35 years of service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Davis and one son, James Roy Davis. Jimmy attended the Christian Church and was an avid Western Kentucky University fan.

Survivors Include:

One Daughter- Lisa Baker of Clarksville, TN

One Grandson- James Andrew Baker

Cousins- Eva Doris Allen, Sue York, and Debbie Ferguson

Funeral Service:

Saturday, February 08, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Marrowbone Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Saturday, Feb. 08 from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Marrowbone Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 41, Marrowbone, KY 42759

