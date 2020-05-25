James Carson White

0 Shares

On May 23, 2020, Carson White went on a long-awaited journey to be with his heavenly father and be reunited with his son, Chad White, and parents Homer H. and Pauline Goode White.

Carson is survived by his wife, Pam; a sister, Paula “PJ” Martin (Tudor); a brother, William H. White; a daughter-in-law, Lori White; and grandchildren, Kassidy and Tyler White. Also surviving is a large church family from Canaanland Baptist Church where he was a member.

Visitation will be at Canaanland Baptist Church, 1594 Oil City Road, Glasgow, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until the funeral time at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

In keeping with the governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services the number of attendees in the church at any given time will be limited; social distancing will be necessary and face coverings are recommended. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the church.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canaanland Baptist Church in Carson’s memory.

