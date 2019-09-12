James Clifton Huckelby (updated)

0 Shares

James Clifton Huckelby, 82, Summer Shade, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born October 26, 1936 in Dubre, Ky he was a son of the late Jesse and Floy Anderson Huckelby and the husband of Lucille Shaw Huckelby, who survives.

He retired from John Deere and was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors, other than his wife, include one brother, Jimmy (Betty) Huckelby, Wellington, IL. and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, are 5 brothers, Preston, Kyle, Stanley, Phillip and Johnny Huckelby.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Lewis Blythe officiating. Burial will follow in the Dutch Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, September 14, 2019, after 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M.