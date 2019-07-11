0 Shares

MR. JAMES CURTIS SCOTT, age 70, of Franklin, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, widower of Phyllis Scott, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Hopkins Center in Woodburn, Kentucky.

He is survived by his son, Robert (Regina) Scott of Franklin, Kentucky, his daughter, Tori (James) Woodrum of Franklin, Kentucky, several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The funeral service for James Curtis Scott will be conducted on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 13, 2019 until the funeral hour on Saturday. Visitation for friends in Franklin, Kentucky will be on Friday July 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Crafton Funeral Home, 512 East Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.