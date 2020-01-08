0 Shares

James Curtis Wright, 73, of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was a Hart County native, and a member of Hardyville Union Church. He was a life long farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curt and Gladdene Russell Wright.

He is survived by two sisters, Connie Sue Lile (Denzil) of Elizabethtown and Patsy Kay Caudel-Butler of Bowling Green; three nephews, Jeff Caudel (Wendy), Troy Lile (Angela) and Chris Caudel (Lori); a special cousin, Debbie Coulter (Gene).

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gideons International.

