James Dean “Jimmy” Minton, age 58 of Brownsville, KY departed this life Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 16, 1961 to the late Ray Max and Deanna Vincent Minton.

Jimmy was a heavy equipment operator at Bluegrass-Rinker Materials, and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory his companion, Evon Bryant of Brownsville– three sons, James Minton (Cassandra) of Brownsville, Thomas Matthew Minton (Lakesha) of Chalybeate and Dillon Minton (Victoria) of Brownsville; six grandchildren, Haley Johnson, James “Bubby” Johnson, Brandon Saez, Jasmyn Minton, Aleese Minton, Autumn Mooneyhan and Summer Mooneyhan; one brother, Tim Minton (Arlene); one sister, Marsha Spainhoward (Jerry); three nieces, Diana Lindsey (John), Marcie Hack (Brandon) and Ashley Minton (Brian) and two nephews, Jeremy Spainhoward (Maria) and Michael Minton (Melanie).

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: James Dean “Jimmy” Minton Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

12 – 8 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019

10 AM – 2 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel