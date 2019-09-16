0 Shares

James Donald Hendrick, 79, of Bowling Green went peacefully to meet his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Elmore and Vera Mae Bunch Hendrick.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Hendrick; a nephew, Russell Smith; two brothers-in-law, Carl Smith and Chuck Massey. Donald was a business owner of Johnson Welding Company , a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Oakland Masonic Lodge #563, a Shriner, and Tennessee Walking Horse Association.

His survivors include his brother, Tommy Hendrick (Pat); two sisters, Betty Jo Smith and Judy Massey; two nieces, Carla Murphy (Keith) and Darcee Catalanotto (Gary); two nephews, Patrick Hendrick and Richard Smith; several great nieces and nephews; his companion of 25 years, Shirley Elkins; and James Ward whom he considered a son.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. Tuesday and a Masonic service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday also visitation Wednesday 9am-2 pm at the funeral home.