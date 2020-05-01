0 Shares

James E. McGuire, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1937 in Falmoth, KY to the late John and Margaret McGuire.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Fountain Square Church of Christ.

James is survived by his wife, Audrey I. McGuire; daughter, Melissa (Steve) Bowles; step son, Ronald (Nicole) Smith; grandchildren, Tyler and Madyson Giesting; step grandchildren, Casey (Justin), Corey, Devan, and Madeliene Smith; siblings, Evelyn Browning and Johnny (Carol) McGuire; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Goldie Loniker, Beulah Slater, Dorothy Baker, Tom McGuire, Ralph Hopper, Bud Hopper, and Jerry Hopper; and step son, Derek Smith.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home & Yokley Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, KY. Graveside service & burial will be Wednesday at Skaggs Creek Cemetery, in Tompkinsville,Kentucky.

