James E. Tourville
James E. Tourville, age 69 of Horse Cave passed away Wednesday morning, April 1st at his home.
He was a sales person with Advanced Auto Parts.
James is survived by five brothers-Michael Tourville & wife Lea of Munfordville
Thomas Tourville of Sliddell, Louisana
Daniel Tourville of St. Charles, MO
Mark Tourville of St. Louis, MO
Edward Tourville of Ironton, MO
Three sisters-Camille Siess of Fenton, MO
Debbie Bushardt of St. Charles, MO
Sandy Peterson of Florissant, MO
The family chose cremation. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.