James E. Tourville, age 69 of Horse Cave passed away Wednesday morning, April 1st at his home.

He was a sales person with Advanced Auto Parts.

James is survived by five brothers-Michael Tourville & wife Lea of Munfordville

Thomas Tourville of Sliddell, Louisana

Daniel Tourville of St. Charles, MO

Mark Tourville of St. Louis, MO

Edward Tourville of Ironton, MO

Three sisters-Camille Siess of Fenton, MO

Debbie Bushardt of St. Charles, MO

Sandy Peterson of Florissant, MO

The family chose cremation. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

