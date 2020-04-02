Thu. Apr 2nd, 2020

James E. Tourville

April 2, 2020 Nellie Pickett
James E. Tourville, age 69 of Horse Cave passed away Wednesday morning, April 1st at his home.

He was a sales person with Advanced Auto Parts.

James is survived by five brothers-Michael Tourville & wife Lea of Munfordville

Thomas Tourville of Sliddell, Louisana

Daniel Tourville of St. Charles, MO

Mark Tourville of St. Louis, MO

Edward Tourville of Ironton, MO

Three sisters-Camille Siess of Fenton, MO

Debbie Bushardt of St. Charles, MO

Sandy Peterson of Florissant, MO

The family chose cremation.  Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

