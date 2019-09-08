James Earl Hyatt, 81, of Glasgow, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sept 5, 1938 in Atlanta, GA. He was the son of the late William A. Hyatt and Floye Skinner Hyatt.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mossie Stockton Hyatt; daughter, Kim Akers (Danny); son, Bryson Hyatt; grandchildren, Amber Stewart (Chris), Austin Chesley (Colin), Brittany Evans (Ben), Sarah Akers, Rebekah Akers, Brienna Allen, Amelia Platt (Michael), Cpl. Quientin Hyatt, Sydney Brown (Cameron), Grayson Hyatt, Garrett Hyatt and Sam Hyatt; great grandchildren, Alexander, Anderson, Colin Jr., Caleb & Addison Chesley, Kimberly, Ben David, Daniel & Cadie-Byrn Evans; brother, William A. Hyatt and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Hyatt.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, James E. Hyatt II.
Funeral services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, September 10th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Craig Cemetery in Albany, KY. Military honors provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow.
Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for services.
Please Leave a Reply