James Earl Hyatt

Early on James attended the University of Atlanta, later he earned a bachelor’s degree in library science and an education degree from WKU. He was a highly decorated veteran, serving in the U.S. Marines for 13 years, the HHB 623rd Field Artillery, Kentucky National Guard for 21 years and had tours in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He served as the director of Mary Wood Memorial library for 33 years and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mossie Stockton Hyatt; daughter, Kim Akers (Danny); son, Bryson Hyatt; grandchildren, Amber Stewart (Chris), Austin Chesley (Colin), Brittany Evans (Ben), Sarah Akers, Rebekah Akers, Brienna Allen, Amelia Platt (Michael), Cpl. Quientin Hyatt, Sydney Brown (Cameron), Grayson Hyatt, Garrett Hyatt and Sam Hyatt; great grandchildren, Alexander, Anderson, Colin Jr., Caleb & Addison Chesley, Kimberly, Ben David, Daniel & Cadie-Byrn Evans; brother, William A. Hyatt and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Hyatt.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, James E. Hyatt II.

Funeral services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, September 10th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Craig Cemetery in Albany, KY. Military honors provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow.

Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for services.