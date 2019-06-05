WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

JAMES EDWARD “EDDIE” HIGGS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

James Edward “Eddie” Higgs, 77, of Brownsville passed away at 3:58 PM Monday June 3, 2019 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a truck driver. He was a son of the late Phelmon Higgs and Cova Souders Higgs. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Alicia Vincent and Baby Higgs; three sisters, Earlene Drexler, Judy Alford and Wanda Higgs; and two brothers, Ted Higgs and Gerald Higgs.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Red Hill General Baptist Church, where he was a member for 53 years, with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday and continue until the funeral begins.

Surviving are his wife, Hilda Vincent Higgs; four daughters, Wanda Jaggers (Ricky) of Chalybeate, Laura Jacobs (Jeff) and Stacey Helen Higgs both of Brownsville and Stephanie Haycraft (Wilbur) of Anneta; a son, Alan Higgs of Bowling Green; a sister, Maudie Hardin (Dallas) of Brownsville; a brother, Johnny Higgs (Linda) of Brownsville; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Justin, Richie, Kyra, Corby, Kaleb, Kailee, Zachary and Matthew; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.