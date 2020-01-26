0 Shares

James Edward “Jimmy” Oliver Jr’s., of Glasgow, earthly journey ended January 24, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Glasgow, KY on January 25, 1961, the son of the late James Edward Oliver, Sr. and Doris Ann Graven Oliver who survives. He was the owner operator of Jim’s Custom Cabinets, Oliver Rolling Hills Farms and was an avid farmer. He served as a trustee for the Poplar Log Cemetery and served on the Temple Hill Volunteer fire department. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Mary Ann Green Cherry Oliver of Glasgow, Ky; he also leaves behind one stepson Anthony Cherry (Misti) of Mt. Hermon, Ky; three step grandchildren, Kayti Cherry, Tanner Cherry of Glasgow, Ky and Isabella “Izzie” Cherry of Mt. Hermon, Ky; one great grandson, Corbyn Cherry; one aunt, Carol Cary of Bowling Green; and his beloved pet bulls and cow, Max, Jessie and Chloe.

Funeral service for James “Jimmy” Oliver, will be 1:00pm Wednesday, January 29th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home. Family request, that in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Poplar Log Cemetery fund.

