JAMES EDWARD WITTY

0 Shares

James Edwards Witty, 90, of Bowling Green, formerly of Glasgow died on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in Metcalfe Co. the son of the late James Bernice and Fern Edwards Witty. James was a farmer, had a milk delivery operation with Hascal Witty, was service manager for Goodman Oldsmobile/Cadillac, a salesman for Interstate Auto Parts, a wood crafter, and antique vehicle restorer. He served in Germany for the United States Army during the Korean War from March 1951 to February 1953, attaining the rank of Sargent. James loved fishing, camping, wood-working and travel. James followed the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Allen Witty and his brother, Bobby Witty.

He is survived by his daughter Debbie Witty Isenhower (Mike), of Bowling Green; son Tony E. Witty (Cathey), of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Chasity Witty Goshorn (Wyatt), Summer Witty Raby (Darren), Mick Isenhower, Courtney Isenhower Durham (Jamie), Laura Isenhower Young (Kirk) and Libby Isenhower (Raul Rodriguez); 11 great-grandchildren, Walker and Gunnar Goshorn, Cannon and Catie Rose Raby, Trey Keller, Hallie Plummer, Sonny and Jed Durham, Chase Durham, Levi Rodriguez and Audrey Young; sister Francine Strode (Gene), sisters-in-law Ruby Witty, Glenna Allen and Jean Allen Pursley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home, with burial in the Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be the same day from Noon until time for the service. Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Merry Oaks Cemetery Fund