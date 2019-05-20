WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

JAMES EDWARDS WITTY

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

James Edwards Witty, age 90 of Bowling Green and formerly of Glasgow, died Saturday, May 18, 2018 in Bowling Green. James was the son of the late James Bernice Witty and Fern Edwards Witty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Allen Witty.

Survivors include one son, Tony E. Witty (Cathey) and one daughter, Debbie Isenhower (Mike) all of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, May 26th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the Merry Oaks Cemetery Fund. Contribution envelopes may be picked up at the funeral home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.