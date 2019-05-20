0 Shares

James Edwards Witty, age 90 of Bowling Green and formerly of Glasgow, died Saturday, May 18, 2018 in Bowling Green. James was the son of the late James Bernice Witty and Fern Edwards Witty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Allen Witty.

Survivors include one son, Tony E. Witty (Cathey) and one daughter, Debbie Isenhower (Mike) all of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, May 26th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the Merry Oaks Cemetery Fund. Contribution envelopes may be picked up at the funeral home.