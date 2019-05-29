0 Shares

James Elwood Lester, age 79, of Glasgow, died Wednesday May 29, 2019, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Cunningham Lester of Glasgow; daughter, Cathy Sharkey (Kurt) of IN; two sons, Michael Lester (Cassandra) of FL and Barry Lester (Sheri) of IN; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; one brother, David Lester of CT; two sisters, Elizabeth White (Peter) and Barbara Guennther (Dick) both of CT; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Lester.

A memorial service will be held 7:30pm, Tuesday, June 4th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 3:00PM until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the American Cancer Society.