James F. Kreicher, 79, of Glasgow, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Frank Kreicher and Verna Rakovan Kreicher. He had worked for several years as director of the X ray department, at the Mercy Health Hospital in Lorain, OH. His passion was in teaching, where he had taught for many years near Tampa, FL at a school for at risk children. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church in Scottsville, KY.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Kreicher of Glasgow; son, Bryan Kreicher of Glasgow; daughter Sarah Leitchfield (Stephen) of SC; 8 grandchildren, Bryce, Kayleigh, Audrey, Analise, Reed, Zachary, Andrew and Maren; 6 great grandchildren, Cohen, Kirstyn, Carolina, Calista, Cannon and Brielle; one sister, Nancy Hartsook.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Magyar.

Mr. Kreicher was cremated, and the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.