James H. “Jim” Campbell, age 99, of Cave City died Saturday at Signature Healthcare of Hart County. Jim was married to Wanda Campbell, who also preceded him in death.

Jim served his country during WWII with Company A303 Signal Battalion. He fought in The Battle of the Bulge. He received two Bronze Stars and a good conduct medal. He worked a entry level job for Precision Rubber Company, and worked his way up the ladder to plant manager. In later years he owned and ran small motels, Park View and Oakes Motel, with his wife, Wanda, in the Cave City area.

He was a proud member of Highland Methodist Church, and was active in many projects over the decades. He was also a member of Portland Masonic Lodge, for over fifty years– the world’s first and largest fraternity based on the belief that each man can make a difference in the world. Jim was very dedicated to the local food pantry, and was instrumental in acquiring provisions for the Pathfinders Organization, which provides food to Cave City residents in need.

He leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Audrey Johnson and Sue Bowen of Ohio; stepchildren, Garry Powell of Virginia and Karen Marks and son-in-law Henry of Tennessee; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sons, James Oakley Campbell and his step-son, Bill Lawson.

Interment will be in Ezel Cemetery in Ezel, KY. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Highland Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Pathfinders Organization, 406 N. Dixie Hwy., Cave City, KY 42127. – ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL-

