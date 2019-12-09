0 Shares

James “Jim” Arnold Berry, 59, of Glasgow, KY, passed away, December 8th, 2019. He was born in Glasgow, KY, March 31st, 1960 graduated from Barren County High School. He was married to Laurie Berry. One amazing man of Baptist faith that will be missed by many. The proud owner of Berry’s Cabinets, proud dad of his 3 daughters, but most importantly, a proud Papa of his 5 grandchildren.

He was survived by his wife Laurie Berry, mother Carolyn Perkins Berry, 3 daughters Megan Jones (Travis Jones), Heather Hammer (Bart Hammer), and Lesley Allen (Christian Allen). Grandchildren included Piper Jones, Tyler Hammer (Tessa Hammer), Hadleigh Hammer, Reed Allen, and Aspen Allen, his niece Nicole Berry Stanforth (Greg Stanforth) and nephew James Berry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Berry, and brother, Doug Berry.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Related