James “Jim” Edgar Cumberland, 82, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Jim was born in Rochester, IN, October 18, 1937, the son of the late Paul Edgar Cumberland and Kathryn Eiler Cumberland. Jim was a Tech Service Foreman at RR Donnelly & Son for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and the Air National guard. He retired as a Hunter Education instructor with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Game, an avid knife collector, as he was a member of the Randell Knife Society of Collectors as well as the Grand Collectors Association. Jim not only served his country and his community, he also served and loved his church family, where he was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church and Fellowship Sunday School Class since 1970, and prayer warrior for the Kids Hope Ministry. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sharon Kuhn Cumberland of Glasgow; two sons, Todd Cumberland (Cheri) and Alan Cumberland both of Glasgow, one daughter, Lisa Woodward (Todd) of Glasgow; one brother, Wayne Cumberland (Joyce) of IN; grandchildren, Grant Woodward, Cody Cumberland, Citt Cumberland (Lauren) and Cheyanne Cumberland; aunt, Nadine Cumberland of IN; nephews, Brett Cumberland of IL and Shawn Cumberland of IN; and special caregiver, Linda Bunch. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm Monday, November 18th at the 1st United Methodist Church in Glasgow, with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, Military honors provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the 1st United Methodist Church and Monday morning from 9:00am until time for Services at the Church. Jim was a man of great faith. The three most important things to him were God, his family, and his country. Family request, in lieu of flowers that a memorial contribution be made to the 1st Untied Methodist Church building fund. 500 South Green Street, Glasgow, KY 42141. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Cumberland. Share your message of condolence with the family of Jim Cumberland at www.crowfuneralhome.com

