James “Jim” Edwin Boles, age 75 of Glasgow, died 10:30 PM, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. The son of the late Charles Edward Boles and the late Opal Steenbergen Boles, he was born in Glasgow on April 30, 1944. He was formerly a truck driver and a full-time preacher. He currently served as an Evangelist, traveling to different churches as needed. He was a member of Glasgow Faith Church. Jim loved taking rides with his wife and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Sue Cannon Boles; two sons, Jimmy (Vickie) Boles, Horse Cave and Tommy (Sherry) Boles, Glasgow; one step-son, Brad Cannon (Amy), Bowling Green; one step daughter, Donna (Chris) Smith, Glasgow; five grandchildren, Aaron, Ethan, Isaiah, Maddie and Miley Boles; five step grandchildren, Autumn and Dru Smith, Brooklyn, Lexi and Briley Cannon; four siblings, F.J. Boles, Dorothy A. England, Rex L. Boles and Darlene R. Page; brother in law, Jim Welch; sister in law, Peggy Welch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Judge M. Boles, Madeline M. Blank, Mildred H. Wood and Charles J. Boles; one brother in law, David Welch.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 5 at Glasgow Faith Church with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Saturday at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and 10:00 AM until time for services Sunday at the church.

