James “Jimmy” Houston Minton, age 56, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was formerly employed by Colvin Construction and a member of Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was the son of the late Paul Houston “Jeep” Minton and the late Delores Jean Devore “Doe Doe” Farris. He was also preceded in death by his aunts Charlene Vaughn and Frances Skaggs.

He is survived by his wife, Angella Minton; three daughters,Tiffany Lynn Simpson, Clarkson, KY, Jessica Nicole Hunt, Horse Cave, KY, Whitney Michelle Minton, Green County, KY; one brother, Robert Minton and wife Shelia, Munfordville, KY; three step children, Robert Bryant, Bonnieville, KY, Chandler Myers, Mina Myers both of Hannah, WY; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his dog Peetee.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Junior Estes officiating.

