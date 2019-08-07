James L. “John” Bishop (Updated)

0 Shares

James L. “John” Bishop, 69, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at U. of L. Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late James Revil and Elizabeth Kathline Reeves Bishop. Mr. Bishop was a farmer and a construction worker formerly employed with Barry Horton. He was saved in the Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Reece Bishop; 5 children, Lori Greene of Crawfordsville, IN, James S. “John Boy” Bishop of Springfield, IL, Tony Taylor (Angela) and Wayne Houchens of Glasgow and Michelle Houchens (Chris) of Horse Cave; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Robert E. Bishop (Lorraine) of Glasgow; 4 sisters, Eva Rose Deckard of Glasgow, Betty Jean Nanny (James) of Indiana, Ann Likens (John) of Glasgow and Rachael Turlin (Larry) of Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mike Taylor; 2 brothers, Joe Bishop and James Elmer Bishop and 2 sisters, Ruby Smith and Edna Ruth Black.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, August 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2pm Thursday.