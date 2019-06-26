0 Shares

James Lander “J. L.” Pruitt, 70, Glasgow, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his residence. A native of Hiseville, he was a son of the late J T Pruitt and Gundalon Warf Pruitt. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Hiseville Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie; four children: Christy Pruitt, Dawn Brooks and husband Jamie, and Heather Wheeler and husband Scott all of Glasgow, James Pruitt, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Hardyville; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a companion, Penny.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Sean Pruitt; four brothers; two sisters; and his special companion Rusty.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 pm Thursday at the funeral home.