James Larry Pitcock, 73, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away May 22, 2020 at the Monroe County Medical Center. Larry was born on May 13, 1947, a son of the late James Samuel and Geneva (Parsley) Pitcock.

On June 17, 1972, he married Rebecca Cornwell Pitcock, who survives, of Fountain Run, KY.

Other than his wife, Becky Pitcock, he is survived by one son, Jason Pitcock, of Fountain Run, KY, two grandchildren, Jada and Josiah Pitcock, two brothers, Darrell Pitcock (Phyllis) of Lafayette, TN, and Gary Pitcock of Lafayette, TN, a niece, Jennifer Doneske of Goodlesttsville, TN.

Larry served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Gamaliel Bank and at Mueller Brass. He was a member of Akersville Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at Fountain Run Funeral Home on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Burial to follow at Fountain Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 P.M. on Sunday, and after 11:00 A.M. on Monday at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Fountain Run Cemetery.

