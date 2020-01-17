0 Shares

James “Leon” Vincent, age 83 of Louisville, departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at U of L Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. The Edmonson County native was born on March 25, 1936 to the late Wilmer and Hazel Stewart Vincent. He was married to Betty Jean Vincent, who also preceded him in death.

Leon retired as a mechanic at Lorillard Tobacco Company, and was a member of Holly Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– two sons, Tommy Vincent of Smiths Grove and Derek Vincent of Durham, NC; one grandson, Kyle Vincent (Jennifer) of Lindseyville; two great-grandchildren, Jenna and Jolee Vincent; one brother, Barry Vincent (Pauletta) of Louisville and one sister, Joyce Woosley (Charles) of Chalybeate. Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Vincent, and four brothers, Jerry, Lonnie, Harold and Darrell Vincent.

Interment will be in Kyrock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020

10 AM – 2 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Related