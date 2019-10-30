0 Shares

James M. “Jimmy” Butler, 74, of Columbus, passed away at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Our Hospice of Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. He was born September 28, 1945 in Monroe County Kentucky to the late Floyd M. and Ruby (Savage) Butler.

Jimmy retired from Cummins Engine Company in 2011 after 46 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed reading, woodworking, metalworking and spending time with his family. He was of the Christian faith.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday November 1 at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home. Jimmy will then be transported to Kentucky where funeral services will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Yokley-Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Poplar Log-Bowman Cemetery. Visitation will be held in Kentucky on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jimmy may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana or the Poplar Log-Bowman Cemetery Association.

Jimmy married Mary Ann Wood on February 26, 1966 and she survives. Also surviving is a son, James Kerry Butler of Indianapolis; a daughter Sherry (Jeff) Schneider of Columbus; a brother Mark Butler of Tompkinsville and 4 grandchildren, Callie, Sean and Sierra Schneider of Columbus and Raelyn Butler of Shelbyville, Indiana.