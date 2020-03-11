0 Shares

James Marion McGavic, Sr., age 81, of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was a native of Cave City and attended services at the Munfordville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. He retired from G.E. in Louisville, KY after 30 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, he loved to write poetry, stories & songs along with woodworking. He was an inventor and enjoyed running marathons. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William McGavic and Sallie Estes McGavic; one sister, Bernice Piper.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joy Blanton McGavic; four children, James M. McGavic, Jr. (Jocelyn) of Horse Cave, Jon McGavic (Marieta) of Horse Cave, Jeff McGavic (Heather) of Munfordville, and Jackie Proffit (Tom) of Horse Cave; 15 grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Josh, Brittany, Jamin, Addison, Tommy, Marvin, Tina, Ricky, Shatie, Shariz, Shannon, Shane & Shannel; many nephews & nieces.

Cremation was chosen by the family. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date by Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave.

